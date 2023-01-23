Sarah Michelle Gellar Upgrades Pearl-Embellished Bustier With Linen Trousers & 6-Inch Louboutins at SiriusXM Studios

Sarah Michelle Gellar gave her winter wardrobe a sharp finish while visiting the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 23.
The Emmy Award-winning actress has been making rounds to promote her new show, “Wolf Pack.” Gellar plays Kristin Ramsey in the Paramount+ spinoff drama series, which officially premieres on Jan. 26.
The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star gave a sophisticated style moment a chic upgrade for the occasion. Gellar wore a tweed blazer by Elisabetta Franchi that featured sharp lapels and pearl-embellished square pockets. Underneath, she wore a plunging pearl-embellished bustier top and high-waist linen trousers from Pinko.
To place more emphasis on her look, Gellar opted for minimal accessories and only added small silver hoop earrings and a few midi rings. She styled her hair in a low ponytail and let her side bangs frame her face.
Completing the entertainer’s outfit was a pair of gray Christian Louboutin pumps. The silhouette had a sharp, elongated pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.
Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.
When it comes to footwear, Gellar often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Alexandre Birman, Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off-duty, the “Sex and the City” guest star can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing boots.
