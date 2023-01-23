Sarah Michelle Gellar Upgrades Pearl-Embellished Bustier With Linen Trousers & 6-Inch Louboutins at SiriusXM Studios

Sarah Michelle Gellar gave her winter wardrobe a sharp finish while visiting the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 23.

The Emmy Award-winning actress has been making rounds to promote her new show, “Wolf Pack.” Gellar plays Kristin Ramsey in the Paramount+ spinoff drama series, which officially premieres on Jan. 26.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star gave a sophisticated style moment a chic upgrade for the occasion. Gellar wore a tweed blazer by Elisabetta Franchi that featured sharp lapels and pearl-embellished square pockets. Underneath, she wore a plunging pearl-embellished bustier top and high-waist linen trousers from Pinko.

Sarah Michelle Gellar visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on Jan. 23, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

To place more emphasis on her look, Gellar opted for minimal accessories and only added small silver hoop earrings and a few midi rings. She styled her hair in a low ponytail and let her side bangs frame her face.

Completing the entertainer’s outfit was a pair of gray Christian Louboutin pumps. The silhouette had a sharp, elongated pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Sarah Michelle Gellar visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on Jan. 23, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Gellar often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Alexandre Birman, Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off-duty, the “Sex and the City” guest star can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing boots.

