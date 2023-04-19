Sarah Michelle Gellar Glows in Green Striped Maxi Dress & 6-Inch Sandals at Canneseries International Festival Handprints Ceremony

Sarah Michelle Gellar made a spring-worthy style statement at the handprints ceremony during the 6th annual Canneseries International Festival in France today. The Emmy Award-winning actress will receive this year’s Canal+Icon Award for her outstanding career and life work.

Gellar brought chic style to the pink carpet at the event. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star arrived wearing a green and navy blue printed maxi dress. The breezy piece featured a V-neckline, ruffled detailing on the sleeves, small cutouts on the bodice and a flowy skirt.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the handprints ceremony during the 6th annual Canneseries International Festival on April 19, 2023 in France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the handprints ceremony during the 6th annual Canneseries International Festival on April 19, 2023 in France. CREDIT: Getty Images

To let her look speak for itself, Gellar simply added dark blue chunky hoop earrings, bangle bracelets and a small black square clutch. The “Wolf Pack” star’s hair was styled straight and half up, half down. As for makeup, the entertainer opted for soft glam with a matte pout.

Related Gisele Bündchen Poses in Cutout Dress, Classic Boots & Gleaming Jewelry for Vivara's Spring 2023 Campaign Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Blond Hair With Sheer Sparkling Skirt & Heels Cardi B Gives Colorful Drape Dress a Daring Twist With Slit Skirt & 6-Inch Louboutins on Thailand Vacation

Giving her outfit a boost, Gellar slipped into a pair of green platform sandals. The sky-high style had a thick strap across the toe and was set on a thin stiletto heel that totaled about 6 inches.

A closer look at Sarah Michelle Gellar’s platform sandals at the 6th annual Canneseries International Festival on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Gellar often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Alexandre Birman, Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off-duty, the “Sex and the City” guest star can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing boots.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the handprints ceremony during the 6th annual Canneseries International Festival on April 19, 2023 in France. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The Canneseries International Festival is a television festival held annually in Cannes, France. Established in 2018, the 6-day event aims to promote and highlight television series from all over the world and become the voice of modern, popular and ultra-creative art. Its goal is to bring together top talents from the series industry, reveal the talents of tomorrow and to create an international competition that is an unmissable annual rendezvous for series spanning all genres and formats.

PHOTOS: See how more stars style sky-high platforms in the gallery.