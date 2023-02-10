×
Sarah Jessica Parker Slips on Strass Buckle Pumps on Set of ‘And Just Like That…’ With John Corbett

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Celebrity Sightings In New York City – February 09, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
Sarah Jessica Parker brought another elegant outfit to the set of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” this week.

Parker is currently filming the second season of the hit HBO series and cameras caught her and John Corbett, who plays the role of Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest Aiden Shaw in the tv show, filming a romantic scene in New York City yesterday.

For the scene, Parker donned a long-sleeved green floral-print dress with a full skirt and a boat neckline. Over the dress, Parker added a champagne-colored cape with a wide hoop.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." Season 2 the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in the West Village on February 9, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of “And Just Like That…” on Feb. 9 in New York City.
CREDIT: GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker And John Corbett Kissing At The "And Just Like That" Set In the West Village, Manhattan. Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker,John Corbett Ref: SPL5521131 100223 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Sarah Jessica Parker And John Corbett filming on the set of “And Just Like That” Set in the West Village, Manhattan.
CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

For glam, Parker’s character sported a fairly natural makeup look save for a subtle smokey eye and had the character’s iconic blond locks, softened with lighter blond highlights, parted in the middle, and styled into loose waves.

Sarah Jessica Parker And John Corbett Kissing At The "And Just Like That" Set In the West Village, Manhattan.Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker,John Corbett Ref: SPL5521131 100223 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) And John Corbett (Aiden Shaw) filming a romance scene for “And Just Like That…”
CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

The star of the show, besides Parker herself, were the shoes she was wearing. For the scene, the actress donned the Roger Vivier Flower strass pumps. The Italian-made style featured Swarovski-crystal all over, a studded pointed-toe, 3.9-inch heel and a buckle adorned in a mixture of medium and large-sized crystal. These pumps retail for a whopping $3,795 on the brand’s website.

Flower Strass Buckle Allover Strass Pumps by Roger Vivier
CREDIT: Roger Vivier

Both Parker and her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, are known for their love of shoes, particularly from brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and, of course, Roger Vivier. In real life, Parker’s lifelong love affair with shoes extended to the creation of her own footwear brand SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.

