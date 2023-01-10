×
Sarah Jessica Parker Slips on Shiny Emerald Pumps & Dotted Robe for ‘And Just Like That…’

By Tara Larson
Sarah Jessica Parker looked bejeweled while filming season 2 of “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Monday.

The actress wore a green dotted oversized robe over a bright magenta satin long-sleeve button-down with matching ankle-length pants. She added a sparkly bag that matched her satin set, worn over her robe. Her Fendi cross-body bag featured a thick leather strap and light-reflecting sequins. She also added earrings and a gold bracelet to the jewel-tone look.

When it came to footwear, the “Hocus Pocus” actress wore a pair of classic pumps. Her pointed-toe set featured triangular toes and closed counters, with a luxe shiny emerald-green material. Finishing the pair were thin stiletto heels reaching at least 4 inches in height.

Parker wore another pair of sharp pointed pumps while filming in December; she slipped on a pair of two-tone heels with a dip-dye dress.

sarah jessica parker, sjp, and just like that, nyc, green robe, purple jumpsuit, pointed toe pumps, fendi baguette
Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” season 2 in New York City on Jan. 09.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it comes to her own style, SJP is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from her line, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress wears T-straps, platforms and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her own line and brands like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin.

