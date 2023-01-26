Sarah Jessica Parker Mixes Stripes & Florals With Brown Booties for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted again on set of “And Just Like That…”

The actress was seen in New York City today shooting season 2 of the popular HBO Max show with Katerina Tannenbaum, who played her neighbor Lisette in the first season.

While filming, Parker wore a pink floral jacket. She added a blue and white striped blouse under the coat with white bead detailing. Parker donned a white skirt that reached her mid-calf and also featured a faint striped pattern.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” season 2 in New York City on Jan. 26. CREDIT: Vanessa Carvalho / Brazil Photo Press / SplashNews.com

The star accessorized the outfit with layered necklaces, stud earrings and a gold belt. She also wore a pink crossbody bag and carried a white tote bag.

For her footwear, Parker wore brown booties. Her leather ankle boots featured a rounded toe and a thicker heel that reached at least 3 inches. A go-to shoe style for many, Parker included, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Booties can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

When it comes to her own style, SJP is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from her line, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress wears a variety of styles like T-straps, platforms and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, sometimes from her own line and other times from brands like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin.

