Sarah Jessica Parker Embraces Slouchy Style in Sparkly Boots from Her Own Collection While Filming ‘And Just Like That’ With John Corbett

Sarah Jessica Parker look casual and chic while on set this morning.

The actress strolled down the boardwalk of Coney Island in New York City while filming season 2 of “And Just Like That.” She was joined by John Corbett, who plays the role of Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest Aiden Shaw in the tv show.

Parker on set of ‘And Just Like That’ on Feb. 21. CREDIT: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Parker donned an oversized look for the scene. She paired a light blue button-down dress over deep purple sweatpants. She added a white coat with silver sequins over top for an extra layer of warmth without being too boring. Parker added a black and white tote bag from Hotel Skeppsholmen. She accessorized further with a silver chain necklace.

For her footwear, Parker styled a pair from her own collection, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The costume team covered her boots in silver fabric and then added crystals for an extra pop of glamour. The slouchy boots featured a pointed toe and a block heel that reached at least 2 inches in height.

Parker and Corbett on set of ‘And Just Like That’ on Feb. 21. CREDIT: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

When it comes to her own style, SJP is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from her line. The “Sex and the City” star wears a variety of styles like T-straps, platforms and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, sometimes from her own line and other times from brands like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin.

