Sara Sampaio Shines in Halter Dress & Gold Heels at Cult Gaia’s The Temple Opening

Supermodel Sara Sampaio joined Olivia Perez, Sami Miro, Shanina Shaik and founder Jasmin Larian Hekmat to celebrate the opening of Cult Gaia’s first Los Angeles flagship store, The Temple, in the heart of the shopping district.

For the event, Sampaio wore Cult Gaia’s Tasmin dress, an elegant halter-style silhouette crafted from a gradient sequin dusty dye print with an open back. The dress is also designed with an elevated skirt complete with silk tunneled elastic at the back and draping neckties.

Sara Sampaio celebrates the opening of Cult Gaia’s The Temple – Flagship Melrose Store. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

To accessorize the look, she added the beaded Eos Box Clutch from Cult Gaia.

Sampaio coupled the dress with an easy slip-on design with cream mule sandals. The pair featured an open square toe, double strap and open-back design. Her footwear included a gold stiletto heel, offering the right amount of romance. The barely-there silhouette paired beautifully with the maxi dress creation.

Sara Sampaio, Jasmin Larian Hekmat, Shanina Shaik celebrates the opening of Cult Gaia’s The Temple – Flagship Melrose Store. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Cult Gaia’s creator, Jasmin Larian Hekmat posed with Sampaio and Shanina Shaik in a copper-colored two-piece fringe set full of fabulous movement. Shaik went for a black cutout number with emphasis and the shoulders and waistline. Together, the three proved to be a stylish bunch.

For the prestigious event, Cult Gaia shut down the block surrounding the store at 8440 Melrose Avenue to throw a party like no other to celebrate this pivotal moment for the brand. Fashionable guests walked through the store enjoying cocktails by Whispering Angel, and high-vibrational music from Mills and Relo. Launched in 2012, Hekmat created Cult Gaia in hopes of designing beautiful heirloom pieces that will live in your closet forever. The brand’s DNA ranges from accessories to lifestyle pieces to ready-to-wear to shoes.

