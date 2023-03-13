Sandra Oh Serves Grecian Goddess Glamour at Oscars in Orange Dress & Heels for Red Carpet 2023

Sandra Oh made a colorful appearance in a vibrant orange dress on the red carpet at the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

The “Killing Eve” star stepped out in a plunging amber gown featuring a draped, pleated design with flowy sleeves and a skirt that covered her shoes. The Giambattista Valli ensemble channeled Grecian goddess inspiration.

Sandra Oh at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Oh — who is at the Oscars representing her nominated Disney-Pixar film “Turning Red” — accessorized with a statement Briony Raymond necklace roughly the same hue as her dress, plus stud earrings and a smattering of rings.

Although her footwear choice wasn’t visible, Oh likely completed her outfit with a pair of heels for the red carpet event.

Sandra Oh at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to her style, Oh’s fashion choices range from glamorous to whimsical, depending on the occasion. The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum often wears sleek, pointy-toed shoes in neutrals and jewel tones from top brands like Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she tends to reach for casual looks, including New Balance and Adidas sneakers and Crocs clogs.

Sandra Oh accessorized her look with bold jewelry for the 2023 Oscars. CREDIT: Getty Images

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

PHOTOS: Oscars Red Carpet 2023 Photos: All the Looks, Live Updates