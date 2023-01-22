Sam Smith Dramatically Pops in Pink Tulle and Sequins on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Sam Smith served camp glamour during their latest performance as a musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”

During Smith’s first act, they performed “Unholy” with Kim Petras. For the bold moment, Smith wore a sweeping pink tulle gown with allover ruffles across its rounded sleeves and flowing skirt — which was even used to cover Petras in a surprise reveal — over blue trousers. Smith’s look was finished with a metallic top hat accented by devil horns, as well as black leather boots.

Sam Smith performs on “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

Sam Smith and Kim Petras perform on “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

You can view Smith’s full “Unholy” performance with Petras on YouTube, below.

However, this wasn’t Smith’s only standout moment on “SNL.” The Grammy Award-winning musician also performed the title track from their upcoming fourth album, “Gloria,” with a surprise cameo by Sharon Stone. During the occasion, Smith changed into a warm gold sheer shirt, layered beneath a sequin-covered suit and cape. Their outfit gained a dramatic boost from brown and orange reptile-embossed platform boots, as well.

Sharon Stone appears with Sam Smith on “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

You can watch Smith’s full “Gloria” performance on YouTube, below.

“Saturday Night Live” opened its 49th season with “White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza as its host. The episode included cameos from Amy Poehler, Sharon Stone, Allison Williams, Tony Hawk and “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott. Sam Smith served as the episode’s musical performance, with a guest appearance by Kim Petras. The premiere’s afterparty also featured a star-studded guest list, including Madonna.

PHOTOS: Discover Sam Smith’s top shoe moments over the years in the gallery.