Sam Smith Swaps 5-Inch Heels for Timberland Boots While Out With Designer Christian Cowan

After wearing fiery-red boots with 5-inch heels and a sparkling outfit to attend Christian Cowan’s fall 2023 NYFW fashion show on Tuesday, Sam Smith chose a more casual look to grab lunch with the designer on Wednesday.

The “Unholy” singer donned a dark blue polo trimmed with red and white, overtop a sharp oversized deep blue blazer. On bottom, they styled dark-wash denim jeans in a slouchy “mom jeans” style with the hems rolled up for a casual flair. The “Unholy” singer donned chunky black shades.

Sam Smith with Christian Cowan heading to a restaurant in New York on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

Cowan wore a similarly neutral ensemble comprised of a black zip-up hoodie worn underneath a matching black jacket. Going monochrome, the British designer wore simple black slacks, seemingly denim. Cowan rounded out his ensemble with chunky “dad” sneakers in all white with a lace-up silhouette and thick rubber soles.

On the footwear front, Smith stepped out in classic Timberland boots. The utilitarian style featured calf-high suede uppers in a sleek lace-up silhouette, complete with rounded toes and ridged rubber platform soles with reliable non-slip tread. Each shoe stopped just above the ankles and added an edge to the hitmaker’s outfit while remaining comfortable for longtime wear.

A closer look at Sam Smith’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Sam Smith is seen out for a walk on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: MEGA

Smith tends to gravitate towards trendy and fluid styles. On more formal occasions, Smith will wear platforms and lace-up or heeled boots in vinyl and eye-catching styles from the likes of Gucci and Bottega Veneta. For casual moments, Smith goes for chunky sneakers from Adidas and Reebok. They often challenge gender norms with their colorful wardrobe. From skirts to dresses, pants suits to heels, Smith seemingly can wear it all.

PHOTOS: Check out Sam Smith’s top shoe moments.