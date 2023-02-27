Sam Smith Grooves in ’80s Reebok Sneakers & Double Denim With Boyfriend Christian Cowan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sam Smith took the Canadian tuxedo for a romantic stroll this week.

While strolling with boyfriend Christian Cowan on Sunday afternoon, Smith wore a double-denim outfit. The Grammy Award-winning musician’s ensemble consisted of a light-wash blue trucker jacket, paired with complementary jeans with cuffed hems. Layered beneath their outfit was a knit polo shirt with a black and white checkerboard pattern, complete with a green button tab and black collar.

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan walk together on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Mega Agency

Smith finished their attire with a burnished brown leather crossbody bag and large orange-framed sunglasses, as well as small mismatched pearl and crystal drop earrings. Cowan was sportily outfitted for the occasion in a white sweatshirt, carpenter pants and black hoodie, paired with worn-in sneakers.

When it came to footwear, Smith opted to lace into a pair of unisex Reebok sneakers. Their $100 Classic Leather 1983 Vintage style featured nylon-lined white and navy blue leather uppers with a lace-up front. Giving the pair added ’80s flair were vintage terry lining and buffed midsoles, complete with logo-printed tongues. The style was finished with lightly ridged black rubber outsoles for added traction, providing a sporty base for Smith’s off-duty outfit.

A closer look at Smith’s Reebok sneakers. CREDIT: Mega Agency

Reebok’s Classic Leather 1983 Vintage sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

White sneakers in retro silhouettes like Smith’s are favored for their versatility and nostalgia. Similar pairs have also emerged within the market from a range of brands, including New Balance, Sorel, Cariuma and Converse.

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan walk together on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Mega Agency

Smith often makes statements with their footwear. The “Gloria” musician regularly wears low-top Adidas and Reebok sneakers when off-duty, as well a Timberland boots. For formal occasions, however, they can be seen in a variety of loafers, boots and platform footwear from brands including Valentino, T.U.K. and Dr. Martens.

