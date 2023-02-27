×
Sam Smith Grooves in ’80s Reebok Sneakers & Double Denim With Boyfriend Christian Cowan

By Aaron Royce
Sam Smith took the Canadian tuxedo for a romantic stroll this week.

While strolling with boyfriend Christian Cowan on Sunday afternoon, Smith wore a double-denim outfit. The Grammy Award-winning musician’s ensemble consisted of a light-wash blue trucker jacket, paired with complementary jeans with cuffed hems. Layered beneath their outfit was a knit polo shirt with a black and white checkerboard pattern, complete with a green button tab and black collar.

Sam Smith, denim, denim jacket, jeans, blue jeans, Christian Cowan, Reebok, sneakers, white sneakers, navy sneakers, lace up sneakers, leather sneakers, flat sneakers, unisex sneakers, 80s sneakers, retro sneakers
Sam Smith and Christian Cowan walk together on Feb. 26, 2023.
CREDIT: Mega Agency

Smith finished their attire with a burnished brown leather crossbody bag and large orange-framed sunglasses, as well as small mismatched pearl and crystal drop earrings. Cowan was sportily outfitted for the occasion in a white sweatshirt, carpenter pants and black hoodie, paired with worn-in sneakers.

When it came to footwear, Smith opted to lace into a pair of unisex Reebok sneakers. Their $100 Classic Leather 1983 Vintage style featured nylon-lined white and navy blue leather uppers with a lace-up front. Giving the pair added ’80s flair were vintage terry lining and buffed midsoles, complete with logo-printed tongues. The style was finished with lightly ridged black rubber outsoles for added traction, providing a sporty base for Smith’s off-duty outfit.

Sam Smith, denim, denim jacket, jeans, blue jeans, Christian Cowan, Reebok, sneakers, white sneakers, navy sneakers, lace up sneakers, leather sneakers, flat sneakers, unisex sneakers, 80s sneakers, retro sneakers
A closer look at Smith’s Reebok sneakers.
CREDIT: Mega Agency
Reebok, sneakers, white sneakers, navy sneakers, lace up sneakers, leather sneakers, flat sneakers, unisex sneakers, 80s sneakers, retro sneakers
Reebok’s Classic Leather 1983 Vintage sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

White sneakers in retro silhouettes like Smith’s are favored for their versatility and nostalgia. Similar pairs have also emerged within the market from a range of brands, including New Balance, Sorel, Cariuma and Converse.

Sam Smith, denim, denim jacket, jeans, blue jeans, Christian Cowan, Reebok, sneakers, white sneakers, navy sneakers, lace up sneakers, leather sneakers, flat sneakers, unisex sneakers, 80s sneakers, retro sneakers
Sam Smith and Christian Cowan walk together on Feb. 26, 2023.
CREDIT: Mega Agency

Smith often makes statements with their footwear. The “Gloria” musician regularly wears low-top Adidas and Reebok sneakers when off-duty, as well a Timberland boots. For formal occasions, however, they can be seen in a variety of loafers, boots and platform footwear from brands including Valentino, T.U.K. and Dr. Martens.

