Salma Hayek Channels the ’70s in Velvet Suit & Towering Platforms at Saint Laurent’s Pre-Oscars Party

Salma Hayek was among the famous faces to attend last night’s dinner hosted by Saint Laurent and W Magazine in celebration of the upcoming 2023 Oscars on Sunday.

The “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star hit the scene in a chic black velvet suit, channeling the ’70s with flared trousers and a frilly white blouse featuring long sleeves underneath.

Salma Hayek wears a black velvet suit with flared pants at a pre-Oscars dinner hosted by Saint Laurent and W magazine on March 9, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hayek wore her hair pulled up, added a timeless red lip and accessorized with an eye-catching silver necklace.

As for shoes, while they were mostly hidden by her long flowy pants, Hayek wore platform heels. Whether she’s walking the red carpet or stepping out for another event, Hayek tends to wear towering platforms to elevate her outfits.

Olivia Wilde, Salma Hayek, and Jennifer Coolidge attend W Magazine and Saint Laurent Directors Dinner on March 09, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Frida” actress is known to reach for platforms from brands like Saint Laurent and Gucci (she’s a muse to former creative director Alessandro Michele), as well as newer brands like Larroudé.

Hayek was seen posing with the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Olivia Wilde and Jennifer Coolidge inside the start-studded event at a private residence in Los Angeles.

Salma Hayek and Lenny Kravitz posing together at the W Magazine and Saint Laurent dinner on March 9, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Last month, the 56-year-old actress took on Paris Fashion Week when she sat in the front row at Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 show. She attended the show with her husband François-Henri Pinault and daughter Valentina Pinault.

