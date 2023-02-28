Salma Hayek Elevates Sheer Bodycon Dress With Towering Platforms at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Fashion month’s grand finale is upon us as Paris Fashion Week takes center stage. Starting the French round of fashion shows, Saint Laurent invited a star-studded list of celebrities for its fall 2023 runway show on Tuesday, which included Salma Hayek.

Hayek brought her quintessential flair to the event by wearing an emerald green bodycon dress. While the neckline featured a mock hem, the sheerness of the dress revealed a black bodysuit underneath. She wore a black cropped blazer over the frock that offered up an extra layer. At the center of the look was a gold chain with a pendulous crystal.

Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Keeping with the ultramodern vibe, Hayek’s makeup was natural and gleaming as she opted for green eyeshadow and pink lipstick to coordinate with her outfit. Her tresses were parted down the middle and styled away from her face to make room for the positively golden glam.

Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” actress threw on a pair of towering platforms to complete the look. With a rounded toe and a heel reaching at least 5 inches, the pair effortlessly elevated Hayek’s minimalist getup.

Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault and Mathilde Pinault attend the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hayek is known for her penchant for towering heels and statement-making styles. The actress often dons platform pumps and strappy sandals from Gucci, as a muse to former creative director Alessandro Michele. For formal occasions, the Hayek often straps into matte neutral or shiny pumps or sandals.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

