×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Salma Hayek Elevates Sheer Bodycon Dress With Towering Platforms at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

By Joce Blake
Joce Blake

Joce Blake

More Stories By Joce

View All
Saint Laurent : Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
2022
2021
2021
2021
View Gallery 18 Images

Fashion month’s grand finale is upon us as Paris Fashion Week takes center stage. Starting the French round of fashion shows, Saint Laurent invited a star-studded list of celebrities for its fall 2023 runway show on Tuesday, which included Salma Hayek.

Hayek brought her quintessential flair to the event by wearing an emerald green bodycon dress. While the neckline featured a mock hem, the sheerness of the dress revealed a black bodysuit underneath. She wore a black cropped blazer over the frock that offered up an extra layer. At the center of the look was a gold chain with a pendulous crystal.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Keeping with the ultramodern vibe, Hayek’s makeup was natural and gleaming as she opted for green eyeshadow and pink lipstick to coordinate with her outfit. Her tresses were parted down the middle and styled away from her face to make room for the positively golden glam.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris.
CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” actress threw on a pair of towering platforms to complete the look. With a rounded toe and a heel reaching at least 5 inches, the pair effortlessly elevated Hayek’s minimalist getup.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris.
CREDIT: Getty Images
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L to R) Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault and Mathilde Pinault attend the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault and Mathilde Pinault attend the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Hayek is known for her penchant for towering heels and statement-making styles. The actress often dons platform pumps and strappy sandals from Gucci, as a muse to former creative director Alessandro Michele. For formal occasions, the Hayek often straps into matte neutral or shiny pumps or sandals.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

PHOTOS:  Salma Hayek’s Red Carpet Style Through The Years 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad