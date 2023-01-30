Salma Hayek Looks Ethereal in Plunging Mint Green Dress at Marc Anthony’s Miami Wedding

Salma Hayek celebrated the love of her friends Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira this weekend in a gorgeous getup. The actress dressed up in a Giambattista Valli design for their wedding ceremony in Miami.

Hayek’s mint green gown was designed with a plunging neckline outlined with embellishments and a pleated bodice that created an ethereal maxi dress. The flow of the gown was made more dramatic by its floor-length skirt.

For accessories, she wore diamond earrings and bracelets to coordinate with the shimmer along the neck and waist of the dress. She wore her hair in an alluring updo, making room for her glamorous makeup spotlighted by red lipstick.

Because of the photo’s angle, we couldn’t see Hayek’s footwear. She likely chose statement-making heels as that’s her style philosophy. We often catch the “Frida” actress in platform pumps and strappy sandals.

As a muse to former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Hayek is keen on the footwear brand. Hayek usually straps into matte neutral or shiny metallic pointed-toe pumps or sandal heels for formal occasions.

Anthony exchanged vows with Ferreira at the Perez Art Museum in Miami on Saturday, as first seen on Hola! USA‘s Instagram. For the occasion, Anthony wore a charcoal-black suit with a sharp lapeled blazer atop a pale gray vest, a classic white button-down shirt and a black tie. Meanwhile, Ferreira wore a custom white Galia Lahav wedding gown with a flowing tulle skirt and a strong-shouldered sheer bodice covered in sparkling radiant floral embroidery.

The wedding was full of star appeal with guests like Luis Fonsi, Lin Manuel Miranda and David and Cruz Beckham.

PHOTOS: : Salma Hayek’s Red Carpet Style Through The Years