Salma Hayek Gets Romantic in Lace Corset Dress, Pointy Pumps & More for Marie Claire UK’s ‘The Real Salma’ Issue

Salma Hayek acted as the face of Marie Claire UK’s latest issue titled “The Real Salma.” The “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star spoke to the publication about age, empowerment and being sexualized on-screen.

Hayek’s outfitting for the shoot was powerful and sharp, focusing on closet-staple pieces and neutral tones. With a cloudy background, the cover look saw Hayek wearing a lacy halter-style Saint Laurent dress that was corseted. On the jewelry front, the Mexican-American star sported a gold Qeelin necklace and rings.

A separate video posted to Hayek’s Instagram saw Hayek the star outfitted in a black blouse with black and white striped track pants. On her feet, the “Frida” actress wore black pointed-toe pumps.

Another campaign image had Hayek dressed in a chocolate brown blazer Brioni atop a plain white tee. The ensemble was accessorized with more Qeelin jewelry.

Related Salma Hayek Revamps Bikercore in Alexander McQueen's Corset Dress and Platform Boots at BRIT Awards 2023 Salma Hayek Takes All-Black Dressing to New Heights in Metallic 5-Inch Heels on 'Kelly Clarkson' Salma Hayek Remembers Surprise Wedding & Talks 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' in Sparkling Dress & Gold Heels for Glamour

Making the promotional rounds for the last iteration of the “Magic Mike” series, Hayek also spoke about her character Maxandra Mendoza and why she chose to take on the role. “When I read the script, I had preconceptions, but it surprised me because the woman’s point of view is extremely prominent. What attracted me was the concept of a woman who feels undermined.,” said Hayek. “She’s at a moment in her life [where she’s] asking, ‘Who am I and what’s my contribution?’. I think a lot of women, especially women of my generation, feel we didn’t have enough opportunities and people didn’t take us seriously.”

The Emmy Award winner is known for her penchant for heels and trend-oriented, statement-making styles. The actress often dons platform pumps and strappy sandals from Gucci, as a muse to former creative director Alessandro Michele. For formal occasions, the Hayek often straps into matte neutral or shiny pumps or sandals.

PHOTOS: See more of Salma Hayek’s best red carpet looks over the years.