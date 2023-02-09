Salma Hayek Takes All-Black Dressing to New Heights in Metallic 5-Inch Heels on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Salma Hayek is a guest on the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” airing today. In the episode, Hayek reminisced on a past Valentine’s Day with her husband François-Henri Pinault, and how he secretly flew her parents to France on Valentine’s Day and surprised her at the courthouse to get eloped. Hayek also shared a hilarious story about why she married him three more times after that.

Hayek’s talk show look was comprised of a black button-down long sleeve that was neatly tucked into a patent leather skirt. The maxi-length bottoms featured two rows of silver studs that ran down the side of the garment, giving the piece a grungy flair.

Salma Hayek on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” actress completed her look with a daring pair of silver metallic peep-toe platform heels. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height. The sparkling pair played well with the silver detailing present throughout Hayek’s ensemble, creating a cohesiveness that could not be carried out without the metallic addition.

Salma Hayek on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.

The Emmy Award winner is known for her penchant for sharp heels and trend-oriented, statement-making styles. The actress often dons platform pumps and strappy sandals from Gucci, as a muse to former creative director Alessandro Michele. For formal occasions, the Hayek often straps into matte neutral or shiny metallic pointed-toe pumps or sandal heels.

