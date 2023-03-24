Salma Hayek Enjoys Middle East Vacation in Silk Blouse & Chunky Sandals With Husband François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek shared on her Instagram a little bit from her Middle East vacation with her husband François-Henri Pinault. The actress documented her travel to Jordan with a video posted to her account this Thursday. “Wandering through the ancient wonders of Jordan, one step at a time,” she captioned.

The “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” actress was seen greeting camels in a black tank top which she layered with a green silk long-sleeve blouse that featured a v-neckline and a tie front closure. She paired the top with black high-waisted silk wide-leg trousers.

Hayek accessorized with three beaded bracelets, a gold crystal pendant necklace, and a pair of studs. She added to the look with radiator sunglasses with a sheer lens. She kept her dark brown hair up in a claw clip with natural wavy pieces framing her face bringing attention to her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

The Emmy-award winning actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The leather silhouette decorated the foot with a strappy design that featured gold hardware. The chunky sandals brought height to the look with a platform sole and a block heel.

Valentina Paloma Pinault and Salma Hayek attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hayek was last seen attending the Vanity Fair Oscars Party last week with her daughter Valentina Pinault. She shined wearing a sequin Gucci thigh-high slit dress and lacy sandals. Her 15-year-old daughter opted for a powdery pink ruffled chiffon gown to attend the soireé.

Hayek has an extensive shoe closet filled with versatile styles and textures. The “Grown Ups” actress is known for slipping into platform pumps and sandals as she did for this look. Her collection is filled with styles from designer labels like Gucci, Christian Louboutin, and Giuseppe Zanotti. The actress often works with stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray who also works with other stars like Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley and Gemma Chan.

