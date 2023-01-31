Salma Hayek Elevates Power Suit With Pink Top & Platforms As She Promotes ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Salma Hayek switched things up in an office-ready look on the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last night.

The Mexican star paid a visit to her friend and TV host Jimmy Kimmel while on promotion for her latest movie, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” During the interview, Hayek admitted she had her first-ever lap dance from costar Channing Tatum during the filming process of this dramedy that is set to be released on Feb. 10.

Although she tends to favor statement dresses, for this TV appearance Hayek chose a more casual two-piece black suit from Victoria Beckham’s spring 2023 collection with a cropped blazer and bell-bottom pants. She brightened it up with a vibrant fuchsia top underneath the blazer.

Elevating her office-ready look, the actor completed the look with black peep-toe platform sandals that elevated her outfit by at least 3 inches. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Salma Hayek is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on January 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Since Salma Hayek got married to Francois Henri Pinault, CEO of the luxury group Kering which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen among others, very few people can count on a closet like hers. Anyone who follows her style knows that Gucci is her number-one choice when it comes to red carpets and special events, but for her latest movie promotion, she’s also delivering memorable outfits in other brands such as Giambattista Valli and Oscar de la Renta. In the past weeks, Hayek has been working with stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray, who also dresses A-listers like Florence Pugh and Lily James.

