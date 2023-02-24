Salma Hayek Brings Celestial Glamour in Starry Blue Dress & 5-Inch Metallic Heels to Gucci’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Salma Hayek attended Gucci’s fall 2023 show today during Milan Fashion Week. Sat front row, Hayek wore a brilliant blue ensemble with sky-high metallic heels.

The “Frida” star’s ensemble was comprised of a fitted long-sleeve maxi dress with a high side slit and a small key-hole cutout on the bodice. The dress featured a sparkling starry pattern made up of gold glitter and crystals that gave Hayek’s look a bright twist. The bodice of the bright blue garment was fastened to a sprawling matching gilded clasp that joined the fabric together.

Salma Hayek is seen at Gucci’s fall 2023 show on Feb. 24, 2023 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images for Gucci

On the accessories front, the Mexican-American thespian carried a rectangular metallic clutch which she wore with a coordinating gold bracelet and diamond-encrusted studs. As for her hair, Hayek wore her dark tresses parted down the middle and styled straight down her back.

The “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” actress completed her look with a daring pair of metallic peep-toe platform heels. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height. The sparkling pair played well with the gold detailing present throughout Hayek’s show-stopping ensemble.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.

The Emmy Award winner is known for her penchant for sharp heels and trend-oriented, statement-making styles. The actress often dons platform pumps and strappy sandals from Gucci, as a muse to former creative director Alessandro Michele. For formal occasions, the Hayek often straps into matte neutral or shiny metallic pointed-toe pumps or sandal heels.

