Salma Hayek Reaches Sky-High Heights in 5-Inch Heels & Lime Green Dress on ‘Good Morning America’ With Channing Tatum

Salma Hayek gave an interview to “Good Morning America” alongside her “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” co-star Channing Tatum. Hayek shared a clip to her Instagram yesterday of her experience on-set sitting beside Tatum in a green dress and sky-high heels.

Hayek’s look was comprised of a maxi-length dress with a plunging neckline and lace trim. The dress was a lime green speckled with white dots and lines.

The Mexican American star wore silver necklaces layered atop one another for a maximalist effect. Hayek wore her hair parted down the middle, styled in face-framing waves.

Lifting herself to new heights, Hayek’s talk show appearance saw the star sporting a daring pair of shiny black peep-toe platform heels. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.

The Emmy Award winner is known for her penchant for sharp heels and trend-oriented, statement-making styles. The actress often dons platform pumps and strappy sandals from Gucci, as a muse to former creative director Alessandro Michele. For formal occasions, the Hayek often straps into matte neutral or shiny metallic pointed-toe pumps or sandal heels.

