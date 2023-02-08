Salma Hayek Remembers Surprise Wedding & Talks ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ in Sparkling Dress & Gold Heels for Glamour

Salma Hayek is Glamour‘s global star of February. The “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star is taking over the cover of Glamour‘s U.S., Mexico and Spain.

For the U.S. magazine, Hayek posed clad in elegant designs. In one of the photos, she is seen wearing a breezy Gucci dress. She paired the ensemble with Guiseppe Zanotti platforms heels in the Bebe style. These ankle-strap sandals are crafted from a golden, mirror-effect synthetic fabric and feature an impressive 4.7-inch heel, which retails for $995 on the brand’s website.

Salma Hayek sporting a Gucci dress, Boucheron necklace, Sheertex tights, and Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Glamour/Lauren Dukoff

Another photo sees the star in a black bodycon minidress with gilded metallic straps. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and let her hair flow in a sleek ponytail.

Salma Hayek in a Bottega Veneta dress and Pomellato jewelry. CREDIT: Glamour/Lauren Dukoff

During the interview, Hayek opened up about the little pleasures in life, how she was all wrong about aging, and the reason she and her character Maxandra, from “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” have nothing in common. “I have nothing in common with her because I married a man who is very supportive, who saw things in me that I never even saw in myself. So I guess the only thing you’re picking up on is that there is money, but I didn’t marry my husband for money. And neither did Maxandra, by the way,” she said.

Hayek is married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault. They got married on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, in 2009. “I didn’t even know I was getting married that day. It was like an intervention. I don’t think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing. The reason why it was a courthouse wedding was because they dragged me there. I was nervous. And then after, there was a lunch at his parents’ house. My mother-in-law, who’s the most tasteful person when it comes to entertaining, had already been doing the lunch. I had no choice,” she revealed.

Salma Hayek in a Gabriela Hearst dress and CompletedWorks earrings. CREDIT: Glamour/Lauren Dukoff

Hayek also talked about his co-star in the film, Channing Tatum. “I don’t know that I’ve worked with another man whose big bump in their career came out of a strip dance. For me, it was from ‘Dusk Till Dawn.’ So in that way, [Channing and I] were kindred spirits. I’m like, ‘Hey bro, I get you,’” she commented.

Hayek referred to a conversation she had with her daughter about one of her latest looks, a fishnet Oscar de la Renta dress with floral appliqués styled over black lingerie she wore for the Miami premiere of her film. “‘But honey [Hayek’s daughter, Valentina], you see the belly, you see that I have a belly. And I don’t want to be sucking it in.’ And then I said, ‘You know what? Screw that. I’m 56, everything else looks good.’”

PHOTOS: Salma Hayek’s Red Carpet Style Through The Years