Salma Hayek Shines in Sequin Thigh-High Slit Dress & Lacy Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Daughter Valentina Pinault

After hitting the Oscars 2023 red carpet in matching fiery red outfits, Salma Hayek and her 15-year-old daughter Valentina Pinault changed into equally glamourous gowns to attend the star-studded 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. The soireé was held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles and joined by Sheryl Lee Ralph, Riley Keough and more celebrities.

For her second look of the night, the Mexican star went for a silver sequin fringed gown by Gucci. The floor-swiping number featured a plunging V-neckline and lace finish around the shoulders and a thigh-high side slit with black appliques on the hem and bottom of the skirt.

Valentina Paloma Pinault and Salma Hayek attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Valentina opted for a ruffled chiffon gown in powdery pink with a draped bodice, pleated floor-sweeping skirt and long pleated train.

When it came to footwear, Hayek slipped into a pair of towering platforms with lace detailing. The style featured block heels elevating her outfit by at least 4 inches.

A closer look at Salma Hayek’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hayek topped off the ensemble accessorizing it with three statement rings, while Valentina went for an elegant thin diamond necklace and the same Gucci handbag she wore earlier on the Oscars red carpet.

As for beauty, the actress stayed true to her signature look with her long brown tresses parted in the middle and styled in loose waves. She finished the look with smokey eyes in earthy tones and changed from the red lips she sported on the Oscars red carpet for a more neutral tone in brown with darker brown lip liner.

Valentina Paloma Pinault and Salma Hayek attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Getty Images

Valentina kept her old Hollywood waves and au naturel lips that matched the color of her second dress of the night.

Salma Hayek attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Getty Images

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and Stephanie Hsu. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during celebrity arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

