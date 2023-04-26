Salma Hayek Swims in Yellow Bikini During Sunset

Salma Hayek took to Instagram on Monday after spending the evening before taking a sunset swim. The actress captioned the post, “Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean.”

The “Frida” star posed wearing a bright yellow bikini top that featured spaghetti straps and a knot front which matched the side closures of her swim bottoms.

Her dark brown hair was swept back from the water bringing attention to her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

As for her pictures on the boat, her footwear choice was hidden from view. She most likely paired the look with a pair of matching thong sandals or slides.

When she’s not soaking up the sun, the actress is often dressed by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who can be accredited for the red sequin fringed Gucci gown she wore to the Oscars last month. The stylist also works with other stars like Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley and Gemma Chan.

After going on a back-to-back press tour for both “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” Hayek has been spending some time with herself. The last time we saw the Mexican actress was earlier this month on her Instagram, making a bold fashion statement to kick off the spring season. She posted a photo dump wearing floral pajamas and heelless sock boots.

Hayek has an extensive shoe closet filled with a variety of versatile styles and textures. The “Grown Ups” actress is known for slipping into a pair of sharp heels with 6-inch heights. She also favors platform pumps and sandals. Her collection is filled with styles from designer labels like Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti.

