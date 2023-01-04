Sadie Sink Pops in Pearl-Embellished Jeans & Strappy Sandals for ‘Today’ Show

Sadie Sink updated baggy jeans for a recent press outing.

The “Stranger Things” actress stepped out in New York City on Wednesday morning for an appearance on the “Today” show. She discussed about sharing the screen with Brendan Fraser in the new movie “The Whale.” She also talked about her early days performing on stage and playing the title role in “Annie” on Broadway while on the morning show.

Sink heads to ‘The Today Show’ in NYC on Jan. 04. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

For her press appearance, Sink wore pieces from Givenchy, styled by Molly Dickson. She wore a pair of light-wash baggy jeans that were covered in pearl detailing. She paired the high-waisted jeans with a white long-sleeve top with stitching giving a corset illusion. Sink kept warm in a long black wool coat with button closures. She accessorized with a silver chain necklace and a white top handle bag.

The actress finished off her look with silver strappy heels. Her G Cube sandals from Givenchy featured a thin toe strap as well as an ankle strap for extra support. The thick heel reached just over 4 inches in height.

Givenchy G Cube Sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Givenchy

Sink has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade since starring in “Annie” on Broadway in 2012, though she claimed more recognition through her work as Max on “Stranger Things” beginning in 2017. Over the past few years, the actress has hit several red carpets and other formal events, showing off her maturing style. Recently, she attended the Governors Awards in a white midi-length tulle dress with a sheer sleeveless bodice from Alexander McQueen paired with white leather pumps complete with silver metal toe accents.

