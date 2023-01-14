Sadie Sink Reaches New Heights in Black Maxi Dress and Sky-High Platform Boots on ‘The Tonight Show’

Saide Sink sat down for an interview on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” which aired yesterday, the star dressed chicly in an all-black ensemble. Sink dished about the finale season of “Stranger Things,” and the audition process for her latest film “The Whale.” In addition, the young actress played a round of charades with fellow guest Lea Michelle.

Sadie Sink on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Sink’s talkshow appearance saw the star clad in a classic black maxi dress. The sleek garment featured a scalloped trim on the neckline and a tailored body-con fit that acted to aid the eye in a streamlined transition from the hem of the dresses to the footwear she sported. Maxi dresses are usually long floor-sweeping dresses that are more casual than evening dresses and appropriate for every day wear.

As for her hair, Sink’s lengthy bright red locks were simply parted down the middle and curled for a voluminous look. Beyond the styling, Sink’s tresses also acted as a stark contrast between her dark outfit.

Sadie Sink on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Lifting herself to new heights, Sink sported a pair of square-toed black platform boots that added a major boost to the young thespian’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, black suede uppers, a bulky silhouette, and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Gucci and Burberry.

Sink has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade since starring in “Annie” on Broadway in 2012, though she claimed more recognition through her work as Max on “Stranger Things” beginning in 2017. Over the past few years, the actress has hit several red carpets and other formal events, showing off her ever-sophisticated style.

