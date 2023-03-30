Sadie Sink Gets Casually Cool in Black Leather Coat & Lug Sole Boots

Sadie Sink looked cool and timeless in New York City on Thursday.

“The Whale” actress layered up in a black crewneck sweater worn under a black leather jacket that grazed her knees.Sink paired the sweater and coat with medium-wash straight-leg denim. She accessorized the look with black sunglasses and a black tote bag, and she added a pop of color with a burnt orange baseball cap.

Sink is seen in New York City on March 30. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

The “All Too Well: The Short Film” star added a pair of black booties to complete her look and add a bit more warmth for the chilly day. She wore leather boots with a thick lug sole and a rounded toe. Lug sole boots have become a top trend this year, due to their full coverage and thick soles.

A closer look at Sink’s boots. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Sink has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade since starring in “Annie” on Broadway in 2012, though she claimed more recognition through her work as Max on “Stranger Things” beginning in 2017. Over the past few years, the actress has hit several red carpets and other formal events, showing off her maturing style.

Recently, Sink joined Chanel as a brand ambassador. She attended the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards shortly after, wearing a black strapless silk dress from the house’s 2022 couture collection, complete with cutout bodice showing off a bandeau base. She paired the dress with strappy black heels.

PHOTOS: Click to see Sink and the rest of her ‘Stranger Things’ costars at the Season 4 World Premiere.