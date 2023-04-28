Sabrina Elba Embraces Sheer Trend in Alaïa Dress & Strappy Sandals With Idris Elba at Prince’s Trust Gala 2023

Last night, Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attended the Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York. The couple was dressed to the nines.

Sabrina was spotted wearing a striking outfit from Alaïa’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Her ensemble consisted of a sheer top and a bold skirt adorned with intricate cutouts, displaying her daring sense of style.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend the Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic

Sabrina completed the look with minimal jewelry, allowing the outfit to take center stage.

She donned black strappy sandals to complete the look.

Idris matched his wife’s stylish look in an all-black outfit. He wore a black motorcycle jacket, a loose-fitting top, and tailored trousers. On his feet, he selected modern dress shoes. The outfit exuded a classic and timeless vibe, showcasing Idris’s impeccable fashion sense.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend the Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic

The 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala took place on Thursday at Cipriani South Street in New York. Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful led the event, bringing together influential names in music, fashion and the arts, including Doja Cat, Kate Moss, Kate Beckinsale, Tommy Hilfiger and Rita Ora among others.