Sabrina Elba Coordinates With Husband Idris Elba in Vibrant Colors & White Lace-Up Boots at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, sat front row at Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week this morning. The couple arrived to the event in coordinating colors.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba arrive at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week fall 2023 on Jan. 13, in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images for Gucci

Sabrina took a maximalist approach with a colorful look from Gucci’s cruise 2023 collection. She wore a red and green chevron and checkered mixed patterned coat. Sabrina carried the Gucci timeless Jackie 1961 bag to complete her look.

For glam, Sabrina wore her hair in a stylish bob and opted for cool-girl vibes in large black sunglasses.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba arrive at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on Jan. 13, in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images for Gucci

Sabrina paired the structured number with contrasting white boots that rose well above the knee from Gucci. This pair features a heel height of nearly 5 inches and creates a classic yet unexpected silhouette. The identical laces span from the two all the way up the thigh.

Meanwhile, Idris suited up in a tailored seafoam suit complete with black tortoiseshell buttons and a wide pronounced lapel. The actor wore a light-green button-down shirt underneath to coordinate with the hue of the suit. He also wore a thin black textured tie for the ultimate dapper getup. On his feet were Gucci’s Men’s GG loafers with a tassel that elevated the look slightly. The emblematic loafer presents a mix of black leather and the classic tonal GG Supreme canvas. His only accessory was a shiny gold watch on his wrist.

Ever since the Elbas found one another, they have been leaving a fashionable impression with every red carpet appearance. Their first time slaying a carpet together was in 2017 during the Toronto International Film Festival for “The Mountain Between Us” premiere, where they both wore chic outfits. Nothing is more memorable than their casual “date night” at Buckingham Palace with Sabrina in Amina Muaddi and Idris in Ralph Lauren. Celebrity stylist Shaquille Ross-Williams often styles the couple in pieces that complement their personal and combined style.

