Sabrina Elba Upgrades Satin Slit Dress With Metallic Pyramid Heels at Vogue Designer Fashion Fund Event

Sabrina Elba gave her spring style a shiny upgrade for the Vogue Designer Fashion Fund event in London today. The actress joined a host of stars as well as British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edwin Enninful.

Elba made a glamorous appearance at the affair, donning a satin periwinkle dress. The strapless piece featured a square neckline, knee-length side slits and slanted pockets.

Sabrina Elba attends the BFC / Vogue Designer Fashion Fund event at 180 The Strand on May 18, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Elba kept a cream trench coat draped over shoulders and accessorized the look with dainty drop earrings and a silver choker necklace. As for glam, she went with soft makeup and swapped her long tresses for a blunt cut bob that was parted on the side.

When it came down to the shoes, Elba slipped into a pair of silver metallic sandals. The shoes included a double strap across the toe and sat atop a sculpted pyramid heel.

A closer look at Sabrina Elba’s silver metallic sandals at the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund event on May 18, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Pyramid heels offer a fresh take on traditional heel styles. The shape easily adds an eye-catching detail to any shoe style and ensemble.

(L-R) Sabrina Elba and Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful attend the BFC / Vogue Designer Fashion Fund event at 180 The Strand on May 18, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Elba’s footwear styles are usually bold and sleek. The “Three Thousand Years of Longing” star often wears strappy heeled sandals and pumps in a range of hues on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. In fact, Elba even accompanied Louboutin to the 2022 FNAA’s, and collaborated alongside her husband Idris Elba with the designer on two “Walk a mile in my shoes” capsule collections to benefit multiple nonprofits. She has also been seen in flat sandals and low-top sneakers from brands including Vans, as well.

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News.