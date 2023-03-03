Sabrina Elba Wears Backless Knit Dress & Lavender Sandals at Victoria Beckham’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Sabrina Elba attended Victoria Beckham’s fall 2023 show this Friday during Paris Fashion Week. Sleekly outfitted, the star wore a detail-oriented maxi dress with colorful accessories that had Elba standing out from the crowd.

The “Three Thousand Years of Longing” actress’ dress was knitted from a mustard-colored yarn and featured a sort of fingerless design at the ends of each sleeve where Elba threaded her hands through.

CREDIT: WireImage for Victoria Beckham

The ensemble was paired with vibrant accessories which included a purple and white fringe bag that acted as the star of the overall ensemble.

Accompanying her look was a pair of lavender strappy sandals featuring pointed toes and a sturdy construction. The classic style was accompanied by 3 to 4 inches heels. The footwear had thick straps that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing the pair in place.

A closer look at Sabrina Elba's shoes. CREDIT: WireImage for Victoria Beckham

Where footwear is concerned, Elba’s styles are bold and sleek. The “Three Thousand Years of Longing” actress often wears strappy heeled sandals and pumps in a range of hues on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. In fact, Elba even accompanied Louboutin to the 2022 FNAA’s, and collaborated alongside Idris with the designer on two “Walk a mile in my shoes” capsule collections to benefit multiple nonprofits. The star has also been seen in flat sandals and low-top sneakers from brands including Vans, as well.

CREDIT: WireImage for Victoria Beckham

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

