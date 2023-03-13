Sabrina Elba Radiates in Neon Green Dress at Oscars With Gold Pumps for Red Carpet 2023

Sabrina Elba looked vibrantly chic next to her husband, Idris Elba, at the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Like Best Actress-nominee Cate Blanchett, Elba went with a striking green gown featuring strong ’80s-inspired shoulders. The gown also boasted a high neck, long sleeves and a 3D bow design on the hip. She pulled things together with dangly diamond earrings and a sleek updo.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for shoes, the model opted for a pair of gold metallic pumps boasting a timeless pointed toe. Meanwhile, the “Luther” star was dapper in a black and blue tuxedo, which he paired with glossy black patent leather tassel loafers.

Last night, the couple both went for more muted looks at Chanel and Charles Finch’s 2023 pre-Oscars dinner, with the 34-year-old wearing a dark brown, subtly sheer column gown.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

