Sabrina Elba Radiates in Silky Yellow Dress & Sparkling Sandals at ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Premiere With Idris Elba

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba attended the premiere of “Luther: The Fallen Sun” held at The Paris Theater in New York City last night. The superstar duo made a case for the spring season as they stepped out in vibrant attire.

Sabrina supported her husband at the event as he plays John Luther in the new Netflix film. For the occasion, the star wore a bright yellow silk dress by Stella McCartney. The flowy piece featured an asymmetrical neckline, sparkling rope straps and a side slit.

(L-R) Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the premiere of “Luther: The Fallen Sun” held at The Paris Theater on March 8, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

(L-R) Sabrina Elba attends the premiere of “Luther: The Fallen Sun” held at The Paris Theater on March 8, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEG

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Sabrina simply accessorized with dainty earrings, a metallic bracelet and several midi rings. As for makeup, she went with soft glam and styled her hair up with side-swept bangs.

Idris was sharply suited for the premiere. The Golden Globe Award-winning actor donned a green blazer with a white button-down shirt and coral pants.

(L-R) Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the premiere of “Luther: The Fallen Sun” held at The Paris Theater on March 8, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEG

When it came down to the shoes, Sabrina complemented her wardrobe with sparkling strappy sandals. While Idris slipped into a pair of green patent leather loafers.

(L-R) A closer look at Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba’s strappy sandals and loafers. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

Sabrina’s styles are bold and sleek. The “Three Thousand Years of Longing” actress often wears strappy heeled sandals and pumps in a range of hues on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. In fact, Elba even accompanied Louboutin to the 2022 FNAA’s, and collaborated alongside Idris with the designer on two “Walk a mile in my shoes” capsule collections to benefit multiple nonprofits. The star has also been seen in flat sandals and low-top sneakers from brands including Vans, as well.

(L-R) Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the premiere of “Luther: The Fallen Sun” held at The Paris Theater on March 8, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEG

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” is currently available to stream on Netflix. The movie is an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga. The film follows a gruesome serial killer that terrorizes London, while disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

