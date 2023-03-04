×
Sabrina Elba Exudes Glamour in Feather Coat and Pumps at Elie Saab’s Fall ’23 Show

By Amina Ayoud
Sabrina Elba attended Elie Saab’s fall 2023 show in Paris today.

The “Three Thousand Years of Longing” actress was outfitted in all-black ensemble, pulling a striking look for her front row appearance. Elba wore a black midi-length dress in a body-con fit sans-straps. Overtop, the thespian layered a lengthy black wool coat with large lapels, the jacket adorned with faux-feathers in black with silver studs. The “Extra” star wore black sheer tights, opting for extra coverage, which she wore alongside mixed metal silver and gold jewelry. As for her hair, Elba wore her hair short in slicked down finger curls.

On her feet, Elba opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that juxtaposed the stark white of her dress. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Elba included.

Where footwear is concerned, Elba’s styles are bold and sleek. The “Three Thousand Years of Longing” actress often wears strappy heeled sandals and pumps in a range of hues on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. In fact, Elba even accompanied Louboutin to the 2022 FNAA’s, and collaborated alongside Idris with the designer on two “Walk a mile in my shoes” capsule collections to benefit multiple nonprofits. The star has also been seen in flat sandals and low-top sneakers from brands including Vans, as well.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

