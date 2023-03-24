Sabrina Elba Hits the Beach in Hermès Sandals & Tropical Floral Dress With Husband Idris Elba

Sabrina and Idris Elba hit the beach in tropical style.

The couple, who have been married since 2019, took a stroll in the sand on Thursday in Miami Beach, Fla. For their warm outing, Sabrina wore a white midi dress covered in large red and yellow florals. The sleeveless fitted dress featured a high neckline. She accessorized with a black crossbody bag as well as a few rings and bracelets.

The Elbas are seen on the beach on March 23 in Miami Beach, Florida. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Elba added sandals to complete her look, perfect for the beach. She donned black sandals from Hermès with straps across the toes in an “H” cut-out and a flat base.

The Elbas are seen on the beach on March 23 in Miami Beach, Florida. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Idris wore a casual outfit for the stroll. He wore a gray cotton t-shirt with soft blue-gray pants that featured a tie waist. He added black sunglasses and a black watch to the look and rounded it out with Gucci slides.

(L-R) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 30, 2022, in New York. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

Where footwear is concerned, Elba’s styles are bold and sleek. The “Three Thousand Years of Longing” actress often wears strappy heeled sandals and pumps in a range of hues on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. In fact, Elba even accompanied Louboutin to the 2022 FNAA’s, and collaborated alongside Idris with the designer on two “Walk a mile in my shoes” capsule collections to benefit multiple nonprofits. The star has also been seen in flat sandals and low-top sneakers from brands including Vans, as well.

