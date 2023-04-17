Russell Westbrook’s Pregame ‘Tourist’ Outfit Goes Viral in Resortwear-Inspired Camp Shirt & Shorts With Dr. Marten Boots for Clippers Vs Suns Game 1

Russell Westbrook opted for resort dressing as he arrived at the Footprint Center for Game 1 in Phoenix, Ariz. The Los Angeles Clippers will face the Phoenix Suns once again on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

The point guard’s pregame outfit included a mustard Honor The Gift button-down shirt that featured an all-over floral pattern and iridescent buttons that traced down the center opening. He paired the short sleeve top with matching shorts.

Westbrook launched the clothing line in 2017 with the intention of taking his love of fashion to the next level and bringing affordable clothing to inner-city youth. He just opened his first flagship store in Los Angeles this past September.

Related Gisele Bundchen Rides Her Bike in Micro Shorts & Big Toe Sandals While Reflecting on Life Alessandra Ambrosio Pairs Oversized Cardigan With Leather Micro Shorts & Lace-Up Boots for Sturdy Party During Coachella 2023 Paris Hilton Slips Into Leather Pants, Cutout Jacket & Boots for Katy Perry's 'Play' in Las Vegas

Westbrook added to the look with a silver-toned beaded chain that featured spiked pendants decorating his chest. He also accessorized with a gold-linked watch and two black bracelets.

The NBA All Star completed the look by slipping into a pair of light gray socks and black Dr. Marten boots. The leather shoes featured a matte upper with a lace-up closure. The ankle boots are known for their rugged look with a thick rubber sole.

Some observers on social media reacted en masse with comparisons of the resortwear-inspired outfit to a “tourist” look.

Westbrook proved he was equally stylish as he is athletic before he brought his own ideas to the fashion market. He has a long-standing relationship with the Jordan Brand with multiple clothing and shoe collaborations including his Why Not? collection that was released in January 2021. The brand has supported Westbrook through all of his career achievements. Back in 2017, the Jordan brand paid tribute to the basketball player’s historic season with limited-edition sneakers. Aside from this partnership, he has also collaborated with brands like Converse and Facetasm. When he’s not taking the court in one of his signature pairs from the company, Westbrook can be seen sitting front row at fashion week events for labels like Thom Browne.

PHOTOS: