Russell Westbrook Upgrades Streetwear Style in Chunky Converse Sneakers on ‘Jennifer Hudson’ With Wife Nina Westbrook

Russell Westbrook made a stylish appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Friday.

The NBA star sat down with Hudson to chat about his love of fashion and admiration for the late Kobe Bryant. He also spoke about his Why Not? Foundation and even recalled missing the chance to meet Michael Jordan, because he was too focused on playing a pickup game.

Later in the show, the Los Angeles Clippers basketball player was joined by his wife Nina Westbrook. The couple reminisced about their relationship and joked about their competitive nature when playing basketball together. Nina further explained the idea of her new Do-Tell card game, which is a fun and engaging way to spark meaningful conversations between friends and loved ones.

Russell looked cool and comfortable for the morning talk show. The athlete sported a yellow mascot crewneck jumper from his very own Honor The Gift brand. Hailing from the streetwear brand’s fall 2022 collection, the sweater is crafted in yellow cotton and features a relaxed cut, a round neckline and is enhanced with chest artwork.

Russell teamed his top with black loose-fitting pants that included white waistband drawstrings and white paneling on the outseam. To further elevate the ensemble, the point guard added a wide-brimmed hat that was decorated with silver studs and a gold watch.

Russell Westbrook appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on May 12, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Millard

Completing Russell’s wardrobe was a pair of Converse sneakers. The classic silhouette had a round rubber cap toe, lace-up closure and an extended tongue and heel collar.

Russell Westbrook is known for having a fearless fashion sense. His innate sense of style has earned him the title of the Most Fashionable Athlete. He certainly knows how to make an entrance, often stepping out in avant-garde outfits and striking silhouettes like vibrant patterned shirts, cropped trousers, Canadian tuxedos and dramatic accessories.