Russell Westbrook Upgrades Streetwear Style in Chunky Converse Sneakers on ‘Jennifer Hudson’ With Wife Nina Westbrook

Russell Westbrook made a stylish appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Friday.
The NBA star sat down with Hudson to chat about his love of fashion and admiration for the late Kobe Bryant. He also spoke about his Why Not? Foundation and even recalled missing the chance to meet Michael Jordan, because he was too focused on playing a pickup game.
Later in the show, the Los Angeles Clippers basketball player was joined by his wife Nina Westbrook. The couple reminisced about their relationship and joked about their competitive nature when playing basketball together. Nina further explained the idea of her new Do-Tell card game, which is a fun and engaging way to spark meaningful conversations between friends and loved ones.
Russell looked cool and comfortable for the morning talk show. The athlete sported a yellow mascot crewneck jumper from his very own Honor The Gift brand. Hailing from the streetwear brand’s fall 2022 collection, the sweater is crafted in yellow cotton and features a relaxed cut, a round neckline and is enhanced with chest artwork.
Russell teamed his top with black loose-fitting pants that included white waistband drawstrings and white paneling on the outseam. To further elevate the ensemble, the point guard added a wide-brimmed hat that was decorated with silver studs and a gold watch.
Completing Russell’s wardrobe was a pair of Converse sneakers. The classic silhouette had a round rubber cap toe, lace-up closure and an extended tongue and heel collar.
About the Author:
Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.