RuPaul Charles’ Shoe Closet in ‘AD’ Features Sparkly Heels, Sky-High Platforms and More

Mother is back! RuPaul Charles — legendary drag performer and host of drag competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — is giving fans a look inside his colorful shoe closet in a new spread for Architectural Digest, seen in a shoot by photographer Douglas Friedman for the magazine’s June 2023 issue.

Within the Emmy Award-winning TV host’s glamorous home is an equally glamorous closet. Themed in black and white — similarly to other rooms of the house — the massive walk-in spans at least three rooms packed with a rainbow of fashion, laid out as if on display in a high-end department store. Charles’ high-wattage drag wardrobe takes center stage with a room centered around a large jewelry display island, surrounded by five glossy mannequins wearing his RuPaul dresses — ranging from a ruffled hot pink minidress to shining palette-coated evening gowns. Rounding out the range are several pair of dynamic heeled boots on display, all featuring thick platform soles and slick stiletto heels.

RuPaul Charles’ closet in the ‘Architectural Digest’ June 2023 issue. CREDIT: Douglas Friedman/Courtesy of Architectural Digest

However, the boots are just the tip of the shoe iceberg. Charles can also be seen against an eye-watering shoe wall lined with a range of color-coordinated heels. Among the assortment are numerous platform-soled sandals, peep-toe pumps, booties and mules in hues ranging from neon yellow to fuchsia, orange, blue, red and more. On lower shelves, equally slick boots — many with platform soles and closed toes — can be seen in lace-up, zipped and buckled silhouettes in palettes ranging from gold sequins to a “Clueless”-worthy yellow and black plaid.

RuPaul Charles’ closet in the ‘Architectural Digest’ June 2023 issue. CREDIT: Douglas Friedman/Courtesy of Architectural Digest

Elsewhere, the “GuRu” author’s renowned suiting wardrobe is on full display in smartly color-coordinated rows, each shelf section organized by hue to create a literal rainbow. A wide range of matte, printed, textured and embroidered jackets can be seen in hues including red, pink, yellow and green in smoothly divided sections. Punctuating these are horizontal and column shelves featuring Charles’ extensive collection of more “masculine” platform boots, pointed-toe boots, dress shoes and loafers in an equally dazzling array of colorful hues, textures and embellishments, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin, Syro and Calvin Klein.

RuPaul Charles’ closet in the ‘Architectural Digest’ June 2023 issue. CREDIT: Douglas Friedman/Courtesy of Architectural Digest

Rounding out the range is the multi-hyphenate’s fashionable collection of handbags, briefcases and hats, hailing from labels including Gucci, Goyard and Valentino.

RuPaul Charles’ closet in the ‘Architectural Digest’ June 2023 issue. CREDIT: Douglas Friedman/Courtesy of Architectural Digest

