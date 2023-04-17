Reba McEntire Slips Into Cowboy Boots for ‘Shucked’ on Broadway

Reba McEntire is the latest country star to see “Shucked” on Broadway. The singer attended a performance of the musical on Sunday, in New York, and posed with the cast of the show.

McEntire wore a navy blue T-shirt and layered it with a knit shawl that featured a colorful Aztec pattern. She paired the top with black tights.

Reba McEntire poses backstage at the new musical “Shucked” on Broadway. CREDIT: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black cowboy boots. The leather shoes featured a textured silhouette and an almond toe. The contrast of the boots came from the light brown wood sole which most likely connected to a block or Cuban heel that was about 2 inches tall. The southern style shoes have been making a comeback with pieces shown in recent collections for brands like Betsey Johnson, Steve Madden and Dolce Vita.

McEntire has been spending the past few months working on her new book, “Not That Fancy,” which will be released later this year in October. She has also been on tour performing at venues like Madison Square Garden and Hollywood Bowl. The last time we saw the country star was at the CMA Awards in November wearing a velvet blue wrap-style gown with glitter heels.

The Grammy Award-winning musician has stayed true to her Southern roots throughout the years with her style choices. She is known for having a custom boot closet that has over 80 pairs in a variety of tones and textures. She brought her own style to the market in 2018 with her footwear line, Reba by Reba McEntire.

PHOTOS: Celebrities Rocking Cowboy Boots in Style: See How Stars Work the Trend