Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Suits Up in Feather Blazer With Pleated Pants & Bow Pumps at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley mastered monochromatic styling at Valentino’s spring 2023 show during Haute Couture Week on Jan. 25. The English model was sharply suited in neutrals for the high-fashion affair.

Whiteley’s ensemble consisted of an oversized blazer jacket that featured slightly pointed shoulders, sleek lapels, side slant pockets and dramatic feathered cuffs. Underneath, she wore a fitted top that was tucked into a pair of high-waist trousers that had front pleats.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Valentino Haute Couture spring 2023 show on Jan. 25, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

The Rose Inc. founder complemented her outfit with diamond stud earrings, a choker necklace and a nude square clutch. Whiteley parted her hair in the middle and slicked it back. For makeup, she went with soft glam and a matte pink pout.

Completing the English model’s look was a pair of nude pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette peaked out slightly underneath her pants leg and was decorated with a small pink bow at the center and was outlined with white stitching on the outsole.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Valentino Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show on Jan. 25, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

