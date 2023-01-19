Rosalia Takes Over Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show in Baggy Trousers, Leather Gloves & Lug-Sole Boots

Rosalía made a surprise performance during Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 menswear runway show on Paris Fashion Week today.

The singer mounted a yellow car dressed in an all-Louis Vuitton look while performing one of her hits. The outfit was comprised of a gray hooded puffer jacket which she wore only on her head and discarded mid-performance. Rosalia sported ultra baggy gray drawstring trousers and a matching tank top along with dark leather gloves that traveled the length of her forearms.

Rosalia performs during the Louis Vuitton Menswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

On her feet, the trained flamenco dancer stepped out in lug-sole boots with rounded-off toes and a glossy patent leather finish. The sleek pair streamlined Rosalia’s silhouette while the short-stacked block heel they boasted offered the high fashion regular a boost in height.

The “Con Altura” singer’s shoe style, much like her wardrobe, has a range that’s edgy and eclectic. Rosalía often wears luxury labels, including Prada, Louis Vuitton and Balmain, as well as independent brands like Sinead Gorey, Pushbutton and Feng Chen Wang.

On the footwear front, she can regularly be seen in platform boots by Versace, Haiki 851 and Rick Owens. However, on more casual occasions, she dons colorful Nike and Air Jordan sneakers, Eytys slides and platform Crocs clogs. Rosalia’s ties to the fashion and beauty industries have rapidly grown in the last several years, as she’s appeared in Nike’s Air Max 2090 ads, Savage x Fenty’s “Vol. 2” runway film and became an ambassador for MAC’s Viva Glam campaign.

