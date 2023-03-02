Rosalia Serves Edgy Glamour in Sheer Dress & Latex Knee-High Boots at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Rosalía took a daring approach to style at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles last night. The “Despechá” singer was one of this year’s nominees, receiving the inaugural Producer of the Year Award, which was presented by Bose.

Rosalía arrived at the YouTube theatre dressed in all-black attire. The “LLYLM” artist wore a slouchy, cropped turtleneck top that was paired with a see-through dress. She complemented the pieces with high-waist undergarments.

Rosalía receives the Producer of the Year Award at Billboard Women In Music Awards held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Brandon Todd for Billboard

Rosalía attends the Billboard Women In Music Awards held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

To place more emphasis on her look, Rosalía opted for minimal accessories. The songwriter styled her hair in a bun and let a few curly strands frame her face.

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, Rosalía slipped into a pair of knee-high latex boots. The shoe style had an elongated, pointed toe and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Rosalía’s knee-high boots at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

Rosalía attends the Billboard Women In Music Awards held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, TWICE, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

