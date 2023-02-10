Rosalia Reaches New Heights in 8-Inch Pleaser Heels & Adidas Joggers in NYC

Rosalía was seen leaving a dance studio session in New York City this morning. The singer reached sky-high heights as she was spotted wearing a white oversized button-down collared shirt, dark green Adidas joggers and 8-inch pleaser heels.

Rosalía photographed in New York City comfortably walking in 8-inch stiletto pleasers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The Flamenco dancer kept the collared top’s buttons unlatched from the midriff down, which she paired with her joggers. The pants featured a boxy silhouette.

Rosalia parted her hair down the middle, tied up in a low bun, with a blue strand intertwined within the bun — it was an apt hair accessory for the singer as her Y2K style choices are often notably unique.

Rosalía photographed in New York City comfortably walking in 8-inch stiletto pleasers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Rosalía’s platform silhouette featured a transparent toe box, an 8-inch stiletto heel, an ankle strap for more security and a clear crisscross open-toe vamp. The narrowing heel breast was met with a black heel tip in the same color as the outsole and padded lining. The pleaser is constructed with curvatures and thick welts that are designed for movement and optimal performance. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

A closer look at Rosalia’s shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

When it comes to footwear, the Acne Studios ambassador also reaches for thigh-high boots and sleek monotoned sandals, ranging from designers such as Rick Owens, Courrèges, Maison Margiela and more.

