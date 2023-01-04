Robin Roberts Makes a Romantic Businesswear Statement in Floral Lace Michael Kors Pants & Hidden Heels for ‘Good Morning America’

Robin Roberts shared some Wednesday wisdom with her GlamFam in a video posted today on Instagram. The “Good Morning America” anchor spoke of positivity and what she called “the Almighty’s night shift” while dressed in a Michael Kors Collection ensemble.

The journalist’s look consisted of a brown fitted tank top, which she tucked into white lace trousers. The $2,990 pants featured a floral pattern and a sleek high-rise fit with a flared hem. The whole thing was layered underneath a tailored white blazer to match the rest of the outfit. The blazer was worn with the sleeves rolled up for a more casual appearance.

Blazers are a common closet staple for Roberts given the nature of her work. The style makes for the perfect formal addition to any ensemble. Though blazers are mainly thought of as work wear, the garment can be modified or paired with other items like lingerie to create a more casual silhouette.

The former “Jeopardy!” host dressed up her ensemble with the addition of a chunky gold chain necklace which she wore alongside matching metal and rubber bracelets stacked up on her wrists and dangling earrings that hid behind her hair. Speaking of hair, Roberts’ tresses were styled in a deep sweeping side part, slightly out of her face.

While her shoes weren’t visible in this video, on and off the air, Roberts often opts for sandal heels, pumps, and boots from top brands like Valentino or Jimmy Choo. Like her wardrobe, Roberts’ shoe choices usually feature adornments or textural suede in colorful hues. On occasion, the television personality will lace-up sneakers with suits, likely in neutral tones, to offer her ensembles a lax attitude.

PHOTOS: See how other female celebrities style suits.