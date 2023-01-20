×
Robert Pattinson Styles Skirt & Lug-Sole Boots at Dior Homme’s Paris Fashion Week Show

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Dior Homme : Front Row – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024
Robert Pattinson pulled up to the Dior Homme fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week in bold style. 

The “Twilight” alum typically goes for the classic menswear suit for red carpet premieres and fashion show appearances, but that was certainly not the case with this look. Pattinson wore a furry caramel zip-up jacket paired with a mixed-fabric turtleneck of the same tones underneath.

He paired the top with a semi-pleated textured tweed skirt made of a sparkly blue material that hit mid-calf.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme front row during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 20, 2023 in Paris.
CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

The skirt hit just above Pattinson’s high black socks and black lug-sole boots. Lug-sole shoes are marked by their thick, rubber soles designed for increased traction.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme front row during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
A closer look at Robert Pattinson’s boots.
CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

This style is also a deviation from the actor’s typical footwear selections. For dressier occasions, the “Water for Elephants” actor typically goes for the classic oxford or ankle boots. For his more casual moments, you will typically find Pattinson wearing a sporty pair of sneakers, especially ones from the Adidas x Palace collab.

Pattinson has a rich history with Dior, having been the face of the Dior Homme fragrance since 2012. Since signing on with the brand, Pattinson has also been a fixture at the Dior menswear shoes, including Dior‘s previous menswear show in Egypt. Pattinson is tapped as the face for Dior’s upcoming spring 2023 fashion campaign.
Paris Fashion Week Men’s began the year with a range of new menswear shows, held in Paris from Jan. 17-22. Presenting brands and designers will include Saint Laurent, Hermés, Dior, Givenchy and Rick Owens. Most notably, the Week will feature new brand developments, including its debut shows from Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, as well as KidSuper designer Colm Dillane’s debut line for Louis Vuitton.

