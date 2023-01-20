Robert Pattinson Styles Skirt & Lug-Sole Boots at Dior Homme’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Robert Pattinson pulled up to the Dior Homme fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week in bold style.

The “Twilight” alum typically goes for the classic menswear suit for red carpet premieres and fashion show appearances, but that was certainly not the case with this look. Pattinson wore a furry caramel zip-up jacket paired with a mixed-fabric turtleneck of the same tones underneath.

He paired the top with a semi-pleated textured tweed skirt made of a sparkly blue material that hit mid-calf.

Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 20, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

The skirt hit just above Pattinson’s high black socks and black lug-sole boots. Lug-sole shoes are marked by their thick, rubber soles designed for increased traction.

A closer look at Robert Pattinson’s boots. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

This style is also a deviation from the actor’s typical footwear selections. For dressier occasions, the “Water for Elephants” actor typically goes for the classic oxford or ankle boots. For his more casual moments, you will typically find Pattinson wearing a sporty pair of sneakers, especially ones from the Adidas x Palace collab.