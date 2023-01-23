Rob Gronkowski Models Shoes From Wolf & Shepherd With ‘Divisional Drip Suit’ for ‘NFL on Fox’

Rob Gronkowski took to Instagram to post a picture from his appearance on “NFL on Fox” show this past Saturday. He captioned his post, “NFL Divisional Drip.”

The former NFL wore a white button-down shirt and layered it with a light gray suit with a plaid pattern. He added a yellow and blue plaid tie to the look and paired his straight-leg pants with a black belt.

Gronkowski completed the look with a pair of light gray shoes from Wolf & Shepherd. The low-top sneakers featured dark gray accents along the sides and a speckled athletic cord lace. They are made with Italian leather and are focused on all-day comfort with lightweight midsoles.

Gronkowski has been a Wolf & Shepherd global ambassador since 2020. He is often seen modeling different styles from the footwear company. He has also appeared in commercials for the grand, showing their versatility.

During the “NFL on Fox” coverage, the football player switched into another suit. This time, he wore a royal blue blazer which he paired with a white button-down shirt. He added a blue patterned tie and a light pink handkerchief to the look.

The former Patriots star is starting to become more of a familiar face in the fashion industry. He also has another partnership with Hudson Jeans. In the past, he has starred in campaigns for Kids Foot Locker and Nike.

