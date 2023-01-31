Rob Gronkowski Pairs Navy Suit With His Favorite Shoe Brand on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Rob Gronkowski suited up as he visited “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night. The football player talked about his decision to not play this season and predicted that the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super Bowl LVII.

Before the interview, Gronk played the Random Object Challenge with Fallon backstage. The TV Host and the football player took turns throwing different objects at each other, while they were blindfolded. Gronk guessed all the objects correctly, including a pair of white Crocs.

For his interview, the NFL tight end wore a light blue button-down shirt and layered it with a navy blue vest and blazer both featuring black buttons. The lining of his jacket had a light blue satin pattern. He paired the look with matching straight-leg trousers.

Former football player Rob Gronkowski during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Gronk completed the look with a pair of brown dress shoes from his favorite brand, Wolf & Shepherd. The dress shoes are a part of the brand’s Sport x Luxury collection made to bridge the gap between work and play. The hybrid sneakers featured an Italian leather upper with a lace-up closure. The shoes are supported by a white athletic rubber sole. This shoe was designed in collaboration with Steve Nash.

Gronk has been a Wolf & Shepherd global ambassador since 2020. He is often seen modeling different styles from the footwear company. He has also appeared in commercials for the grand, showing their versatility.

The former NFL player made the late-night occasion a date night with his girlfriend Camille Kostek, who accompanied him backstage. The Sports Illustrated model was seen in a corset mini dress and mary jane heels.

Gronk is becoming more of a familiar face in the fashion industry. Besides his collaboration with Wolf & Shepherd, he also has another partnership with Hudson Jeans. In the past, he has starred in campaigns for Kids Foot Locker and Nike.

