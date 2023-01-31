Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Pops in Corset Minidress & Mary Jane Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Rob Gronkowski, affectionately known as Gronk, took his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, out for a unique date night on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

Kostek updated classic suiting by wearing an oversized blazer on top of With Jean’s Chloe corset dress. The constructed, corset-style dress was spotlighted with intricate boning to create shape and a strapless bodice.

The Sports Illustrated model coupled black legwear with platform Mary Janes to bring the look to completion. Her satin pair was made up of a pin-buckle fastening, platform sole and high block heel elevating the look by at least 4 inches.

The couple posed together backstage and Kostek shared a photo from their “date night” on her Instagram.

The football player suited up in a three-piece number designed with a vest, suit jacket and coordinating trousers. Altogether with the blue button-down underneath, he created a classic, refined look. For footwear, he selected the Crossover™ Longwing pair from his collection with Wolf & Shepherd. Gronk has been a Wolf & Shepherd global ambassador since 2020.

During the show, Fallon and Gronk played a game of “Random Object Challenge,” where they attempted to guess what was being thrown at them, and it included everything from bananas to beach balls to Crocs.

When it comes to fashion, the former Patriots tight end has been making a name for himself — from his partnership with Hudson Jeans to starring in campaigns for Kids Foot Locker and Nike. Gronk knows a thing or two about style as he is starting to become more of a familiar face in the fashion industry.

