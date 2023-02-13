Rob Gronkowski & Girlfriend Camille Kostek Show Off Coordinated Couple Style in Denim Vests & White Sneakers at Super Bowl 2023 Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, attended the Gronk Beach Super Bowl music festival held at the Talking Stick Resort on Feb. 11, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Former Patriots player, Gronkowski hosted a pregame beach party and music festival last Saturday ahead of the big game. The event was one of the most anticipated celebrity parties ahead of the game and it featured performances by 21 Savage, Diplo, and Lil Jon.

The couple posed together on the Gronk Beach red carpet wearing matching denim vests. While Gongrowski combined his with a pair of white shorts, a Portuguese tiles-inspired shirt, and a leopard print neon suitcase, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model turned on the glam factor by wearing the denim vest on the shoulders and pairing it with a green laced-up bustier. She completed the outfit with matching green camo pants.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek at Gronk Beach presented by The Beast Unleashed held at Talking Stick Resort on Feb. 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for PMC

Gronkowski and Kostek accessorized the look with Pit Viper sunglasses and matching pairs of white sneakers. She opted for a classic Nike model and he went for a running style to complete his casual look.

A closer look at Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek’s shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for PMC

Although he owns an impressive amount of sneakers due to his profession and sporty style, the NFL star is a shoe connoisseur. He’s been a Wolf & Shepherd global ambassador since 2020 and usually picks different models from the footwear company in his public appearances.

Kostek has been the on-field host of the game show “Wipeout” on TBS since 2021, and last May she started hosting NBC’s dance competition “Dancing With Myself” alongside Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy. When it comes to footwear, the former dancer favors strappy or laced-up sandals in nude and gold tones for the red carpet and sneakers for her more laid-back appearances.

The Super Bowl LVI aired on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30pm EST on Fox, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning 38-35 Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game featured a viral halftime show performance by Rihanna, who announced her second pregnancy during the occasion. The event also featured the national anthem sung by Chris Stapleton, as well as Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2023 Weekend Parties With Cardi B, Machine Gun Kelly & More

Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100