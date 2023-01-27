Rita Ora Soars in Towering Platform Creepers & Biker-Style Dress to Promote ‘You Only Love Me’

Rita Ora was spotted leaving Kiss Radio in London today boasting sky-high styles. The singer is currently promoting her new single, “You Only Love Me.”

The “Poison” songstress was clad in a black, white and gray leather dress that mimicked the look of a biker leather jacket. The garment featured oversized sleeves and distinct striping along with a risky side slit and zipper detailing. The look appeared to be layered overtop a white tank top.

Rita Ora at KISS Radio Studios promoting her new single ‘You Only Love Me’ on Jan. 27, 2023 in London. CREDIT: GC Images

On the accessories front, the British performer sported all-silver accessories including a chain necklace and anklets and a pair of large hoops. Ora also styled silver rings which she wore with a black leather shoulder bag, the style embellished with silver chains and heavy metal hardware that gave the mini bag a grungy element.

To go along with her black and white look, the hitmaker styled a classic pair of chunky creepers, trying out a grungier style. The footwear consisted of thick black rubber soles standing at what appeared to be 4 to 5 inches with reliable non-slip tread along with rounded toes, and a glossy white patent leather finish.

Creepers have become a hot commodity in many celebrity closets in recent months, seen on the likes of Addison Rae, Olivia Rodrigo, Ashley Graham and even Charli D’Amelio.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations.

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “For You” singer often opts for on-trend styles. Most recently, she’s worn ankle-wrap sandals, buckled pumps and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie, Roger Vivier and Miu Miu, among others. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years.

