Rita Ora Slips Into Thong Sandal Boots & Miu Miu Sweater Dress in NYC

Winter might be in full swing, but the chilly temperatures are not affecting Rita Ora’s wardrobe. Case in point: her latest look.

While leaving her hotel in New York City this afternoon, the British singer, who is currently promoting her single “You Only Love Me,” was spotted out in a preppy ensemble and interesting shoe choice considering the cold weather.

Rita Ora exits her hotel in New York City on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The “You Only Love Me” musician stepped out in a navy blue Miu Miu sweater dress. She layered the piece with a white button-down shirt that peaked out underneath her sweater and featured a round neckline.

To amp up her look, Ora accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and clear hoop earrings. She carried her essentials in a black belt bag, which she kept strapped tightly around her waist.

Rita Ora exits her hotel in New York City on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Adding a dose of edge to her preppy pieces, the “Let Me Love You” artist completed her look with leather thong sandal boots that were from Miu Miu’s ready-to-wear 2023 collection. The silhouette had a thick strap that sat in between the toes, a small heel and was embossed with the label’s signature logo on the upper.

Ora has continued to put on fashionable displays while making rounds around New York City. Earlier today, the songwriter wore a cropped leather jacket with a sheer two-piece set.

Rita Ora arrives at her hotel in Soho, New York on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Ora’s outfit included a crop and high-waist midi skirt that had an extreme thigh-high slit. Ora tied her outfit together with black sunglasses and latex platform boots.

When it comes to shoes, Ora likes to mix up her style. She often opts for trendy footwear, like ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu, among others. Ora is a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Tezenis and Adidas Originals, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti.

